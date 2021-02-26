It's a proud moment for Indian cinema, especially for the Tamil film industry, as Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara has joined the Oscar race this year in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and several other categories.

Earlier, it has been revealed that the movie was made available in the Academy Screening Room, and now, after the screening, the film has found its place among the 366 movies eligible for a Best Picture nomination at this year's Academy Awards.

Will Soorarai Pottru get an Oscar nomination?

According to reports, Soorarai Pottru is one of the two Indian movies to hold a place in this list of 366 movies. The other film that has made its way to this list is 'Mmmmm: Sound of Pain'. As the list is now finalized, voting for nominations will begin on March 05, 2021. The final list of nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021.

Apart from competing in the Best Picture category, Soorarai Pottru has made Suriya and Aparna Balamurali compete in the Best Actor and Best Actress category. If Soorarai Pottru made its way to the final list of movies contending to the Oscars, it could undoubtedly turn out to be a milestone achievement for Indian cinema.

Earlier, Jallikattu, India's official entry for Oscars were denied nomination by the Academy Award panel members. As Soorarai Pottru has successfully managed to enter the list of 366 movies, industry experts believe that this Sudha Kongara directorial will make its way to the final list making the entire nation proud.

Soorarai Pottru: A real gem of a film

Soorarai Pottru is loosely based on the life of GR Gopinath, Simplifly Deccan founder. The film, upon its release on Amazon Prime received rave reviews from all corners, and people praised Sudha Kongara for crafting such an impeccable movie with an uncompromising cinematic language. Suriya who played the lead role in this movie literally excelled in emotional scenes, and he was given ample support by Aparna Balamurali, who played the role of his wife.