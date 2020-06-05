Suriya's much-awaited Soorarai Pottru has cleared the censor test. The movie has bagged 'U' certificate from the regional censor board. Thus prepping up for its release.

"#SooraraiPottru is about to fly high with 'U'. Our Maara is ready for action! #SooraraiPottruForU @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @rajsekarpandian @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @editorsuriya @deepakbhojraj @jacki_art @guneetm @sikhyaent @SakthiFilmFctry @SonyMusicSouth. [sic]" 2D Entertainment announced the news.

Lockdown

The theatre and multiplexes, which have been shut ever since the country went to lockdown in March, are likely to be opened soon. Hence, the makers are now gearing up for the release.

Sudha Kongara-directorial is a biopic of GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. The Suriya-starrer has Aparnaa Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas, Jackie Shroff, Sampath Raj and others are in the cast.

It has not been a good year for the film industry, so far, and people hope that this flick gives much-needed relief although there are social-distancing guideliness should be followed by exhibitors.

Vijay Sethupathi's Ka Pe Ranasingam

In the other major development, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming movie Ka Pe Rana Singam is likely to skip theatrical release and release directly on the OTT platform. The makers in talks with Amazon Prime and a formal announcement is expected to be made on this development, shortly.

P Virumandi-directorial is funded by KJR Studios. It is based on real-life events and revolve around land acquisition of poor farmers. Aishwarya Rajesh is the female lead in the flick.

If the makers pull of this deal, then Ka Pe Rana Singam would be the first big movie in Kollywood to have a digital premiere despite opposition from the theatre and multiple owners.