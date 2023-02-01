It's wedding season and just like most couples around the world are embarking on a new journey. Similarly, Bollywood couples to are tying the knot with the love of their life. After Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra walking the aisle, and now with rumours of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tying the knot on February 6.

Shivaleeka Oberoi confirms marriage with Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak with a romantic post

And now one more celebrity couple who is all set to walk the aisle is Abhishek Pathak, who successfully helmed Ajay Devgn-Tabu in Drishyam 2, is all set to marry the love of his life and 'Khuda Hafiz' actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in February.

As per reports, the ceremony would be a two-day modest celebration in Goa, attended by family and close friends. Several big names and celebrities from Bollywood are rumoured to attend the ceremony and congratulate the pair.

And now the couple themselves have taken to social media and announced that they are going to tie the knot this month.

With the ♾️ (Infinity) sign in the caption, Shivaleeka Oberoi has confirmed the wedding bells in this month of love! Abhishek Pathak also commented on this post with a cute message saying "Forever ❤️❤️"

The actress shared a picture of her from the beach while her beau Abhishek was also seen looking at the camera. The actress captioned the picture, "A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfishes and he was staring at me. #HelloFebruary."

Take a look at her post below

Apart from the soon-to-be bride and groom, several celebrities and fans also congratulated the couple.

Professional front

On the work front, Abhishek's last directorial venture Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Sharan, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav.

Meanwhile, Shivaleeka entered Bollywood with Yeh Saali Aashiqui opposite Vardhan Puri, grandson of Amrish Puri.