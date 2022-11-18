And the wait is finally over! Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna starrer anticipated crime thriller, Drishyam 2 was released in theatres on November 18). Cinephiles have flocked to the theatres to catch the first-day first show of the film.

And the ones who have watched the film have even shared the review of the film on social media. Netigens are lauding the terrific performances of the ensemble cast, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn.

The plot

The edge-of-the-seat thriller picks up, where the first movie left off, after Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), who commits a crime, is released of all charges due to a lack of evidence. The drama intensifies when Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), makes comeback and this time she turns revengeful against Vijay as she teamed up with Akshaye Khanna. The case reopens and both Akshaye and Tabu are on the run to find the clue against her teenage son's death/disappearance.

Take a look at what the movie-goes have to say about the film

A die heart fan of the Drishyam franchise lauded Drishyam2 and the performances of the actors Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn's. He wrote, "Watch it for #AjayDevgn & #AkshayeKhanna's SUPERB act. Insane roller coaster ride in 2nd Half is a bonus."

Another viewer mentioned, "#Drishyam2 is a total thrill ride from the word go. @ajaydevgn is shining with his intense performance. #AkshayeKhanna & #Tabu are superb in their roles. Go for it..."

Oh how bloody good is #AkshayeKhanna in #Drishyam2



A character completely modelled differently than what #MuraliGopy did in the original. There is sarcastic tone, wicked smile and spunk to him that really intensifies each sequence he features in.



MORE OF HIM PLEASE ? pic.twitter.com/hiGof3vnx8 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 18, 2022

Review : #Drishyam2 3*

First 30 minutes is a tedious watch, second half is where the movie actually scores. #AkshayeKhanna is very good in fact movie peaks with his entry,followed by #AjayDevgn their faceoffs will meet with whistles. Tabu,Shreya good.

+Ve: BGM,Interval,Climax pic.twitter.com/vmiOWdiNuh — ?ℎ? ??????? ??? ☻︎ (@walkman_guy) November 18, 2022

The third one averred, "#Drishyam2 is a well-designed film and well-narrated story. The plot is perfectly syncing with the part one. The great thing is the addition of #AkshayeKhanna as he really looks like an investigator and he tries to see what lies in #AjayDevgn eyes.#Drishyam2Review #Review #Tabu."

This is the best one and everyone are giving best reviews to this movie and Ajay Devgn is fabulous in movie #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/UwReeQY47r — Akhil_Prabha_01 (@Akhil_Prabha_01) November 18, 2022

Postive reviews every where for the film..!! You will be entertained definitely

Excited for this#Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/ulOs4pshw6 — Daya (@Ntr1118) November 18, 2022

#Drishyam2 Movie #Review

Screenplay:- ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Story:- ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dialogue:- ⭐⭐⭐

OverAll:- ⭐⭐⭐

The first half is quite Slow and majority of time in is spent in #character building.

The #CLIMAX is what we expect from this movie. Last 30 min are just awesome. Good to watch?? — Aakash Pere Patil (@AakashPere) November 18, 2022

Ajay Devgn remembers acclaimed director Nishikant Kamat.

Ajay Devgn remembered the late director of the franchise, Nishikant Kamat. The actor paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul by sharing a throwback picture of him with the director on his social media handle. He captioned the post, "Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I'm taking a moment to remember Nishi... #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2."

Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/qhcKcDr8iI — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 18, 2022

The film is a sequel to the 2015 release of Drishyam, a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.