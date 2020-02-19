The car is designed to withstand chemical and biological attacks, and equipped with run-flat tires inside extra-large wheels so the Beast can keep running in emergency.

US President Donald Trump is set to begin his visit to India on February 24 along with his wife and first lady Melania Trump. Ahead of the visit, his security personnel and vehicles including the specially designed presidential limousines "The Beast" have arrived in the country.

The $1.5 million Cadillac limousine is one of the most famous presidential limos in the world.

Here are six things to know about the Beast:

1. The latest version of The Beast debuted in 2018. The limo was originally commissioned in 2014 by the Obama administration but didn't go into service until two years into Trump's presidency.

2. Weighing somewhere 6,800 kg to 9,100 kg, it is designed to look like a stretched version of a Cadillac XT6 sedan. In fact, the limo is believed to combine a variety of different technologies and is actually built on a General Motors truck chassis.

3. The new limousine is believed to measure at least eight inches thick walls, and five-inch multi-layer windows that make the doors as those on a 757 jet.

4. The limo is designed to be bullet and blast resistant. In addition, the car is designed to withstand chemical and biological attacks, and equipped with run-flat tires inside extra-large wheels so the Beast can keep running in emergency.

The Beast can put out a s smokescreen, fire tear gas and lay down an oil slick to send vehicles chasing it out of control.

5. The Beast contains a state-of-the-art communication technologies including, among other things, the ability to dispatch the codes necessary to fire nuclear weapons.

6. Though the Secret Service didn't reveal any detail about the specifics of the limousine, it is believed to have a secure oxygen system and an emergency medical suite equipped with a supply of the presidential's blood type in case of injury.

Able to seat seven, the Beast is backed up by a convoy of protective vehicles and Secret Service officers.

Though nobody knows the exact engine fitted under the the bonnet of the Beast, it is speculated that its top speed is a little over 100km/h.