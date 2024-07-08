In a big success, security forces eliminated six terrorists in two separate encounters in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.

Four terrorists were neutralized in two separate encounters with security forces in the Modergam and Chinigam areas of Kulgam district. While the encounter stopped in the Modergam area, the gun battle was going on in Chinigam till the filing of this report.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain said on Sunday that the killing of six terrorists in two encounters in Kulgam district was a major achievement for the security forces.

"According to confirmation, encounters have happened on two different encounter sites. Six terrorists have been neutralized. This is a big milestone for the security forces in their ongoing efforts to strengthen the security environment in the region," said the DGP.

"People are coming together to end terrorism and the operations are gaining momentum. The current operation is still underway and has not reached its conclusion. We have received news of the involvement of local terrorists as well," he said.

According to officials, a combined team consisting of Police, the Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) initiated a cordon and search operation in Modergam, Kulgam, after receiving precise intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A senior official reported that as the security forces neared the suspected location, the hiding terrorists opened fire, prompting the forces to retaliate, leading to a gunfight.

OP CHINIGAM, #Kulgam



Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today in Chinigam area of Kulgam. Contact was established with terrorists and operations are in progress.#Kashmir@adgpi… pic.twitter.com/kcZz1hdk3s — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 6, 2024

"During the exchange of gunfire, one soldier sustained injuries and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment", reports said and added that the firefight continued, with two to three terrorists suspected to be cornered.

In another operation, the official added, another joint team of Police, the Army's 1st RR, and CRPF launched a search operation in Chinigam, Frisal, Kulgam, based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces closed in on the suspected hideout, the terrorists fired upon them, which led to a second encounter.

"During this exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, and one soldier was injured and hospitalized. The operation is ongoing, with reports suggesting one more terrorist might be trapped inside," the official mentioned.

Encounter is still going in the Chinigam area

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V K Birdi, addressed the media near the Kulgam encounter site, confirming that four bodies were observed at the Chinigam encounter location, while firing was still active. "The exact number of terrorists killed or trapped, along with their identities, will be confirmed once the encounter concludes. Currently, the operation is ongoing," he stated.

IGP Birdi admitted injuries among the security forces but emphasized that both encounters were still underway. "These encounters are situated far from the national highway, and security forces are continuously monitoring terrorist movements," he added.

Birdi highlighted the significance of eliminating four terrorists, considering it a substantial achievement for all security forces involved. He assured that more details would be provided once the operations concluded.