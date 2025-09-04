At least six residents from Kashmir are feared dead after a massive landslide struck Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday morning. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the tragic incident.

Although only one death has been officially confirmed, it is feared that all those buried under the debris may have been killed. A Kashmir-based news agency reported that six Kashmiri labourers from Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district were feared dead when a mudslide hit their rented accommodation in the Inner Akhara Bazar of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

The men had travelled to the hill state in search of livelihood and were asleep when the sudden landslide buried the structure.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as:

Abdul Rashid Sheikh (45), son of Jamal Sheikh, originally from Sardaab Tulail (Bandipora), presently residing in Kijpara, Kangan (Ganderbal). Sajad Ahmad Wani (35), son of Abdul Ahad, originally from Sardaab Tulail (Bandipora), presently living in Ari Goripora, Kangan (Ganderbal). Mehraj-ud-Din Lone (28), son of Mohammad Sabir, originally from Sardaab Tulail (Bandipora), presently living in Ari Goripora, Kangan (Ganderbal). Gulzar Ahmad Lone (48), son of Ghulam Mohammad, originally from Sardaab Tulail (Bandipora), presently living in Babanagri, Kangan (Ganderbal). Mohammad Hussain Lone (42), son of Mohammad Sultan, originally from Sardaab Tulail (Bandipora), presently living in Gounchi Mohalla Akhal, Kangan (Ganderbal). Tariq Ahmad Sheikh (29), son of Bashir Ahmad, originally and presently residing in Sardaab Tulail, Bandipora.

Officials in Kullu said incessant rains triggered the mudslide, which swept through the private accommodation, leaving the victims no chance to escape. Rescue teams later retrieved the bodies after several hours of operation.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) confirmed that the landslide in Kullu caused the collapse of two houses, with around 12–13 persons feared trapped.

"An NDRF team carried out collapsed structure search and rescue (CSSR) operations, during which three injured persons were rescued and one body was recovered. Search and rescue operations are continuing to trace the remaining trapped victims," the NDRF said in a post on X.

LG, CM express grief

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed sorrow over the tragedy, saying: "The landslide incident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, is unfortunate and saddening. A resident of J&K has lost his life, and many others are feared trapped under the debris. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for the safety and well-being of others."

Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, which has claimed several lives, including residents of J&K.



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also conveyed deep grief. In his condolence message, he said the tragic loss of lives has cast a shadow of mourning across the Valley. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed that it is in touch with the local administration in Kullu and that all possible assistance is being extended to the affected families.

"This is a heartbreaking incident. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government will ensure every possible help," Omar Abdullah said.