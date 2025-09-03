The year 2025 has been marked by calamities and destruction, whether by water, fire, or earth. Just months after the gruesome Ahmedabad crash in September, Punjab is now battling a massive natural disaster as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflow due to heavy rains in their catchment areas across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar are among the worst-affected districts. At least 30 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced as Punjab faces what is being described as the "worst floods in recent history."

Reports indicate that many villagers, desperate to save their families, used tractors and trolleys as makeshift rescue vehicles when their homes and livestock sheds were submerged.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and others, took to social media to express solidarity with those who have lost everything in these devastating floods.

Shah Rukh Khan shared on Instagram, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength... The spirit of Punjab shall never break... may God bless them all."

Alia Bhatt also extended her prayers, writing in her Instagram stories: "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength, and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild."

Vicky Kaushal expressed anguish after seeing visuals of the devastation, offering prayers for the victims and support for the volunteers. He wrote, "Rabb Meher Bakshe," a heartfelt plea for God's mercy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stressed the importance of directing donations through trusted sources and urged those with means to extend help.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Feeling heartbroken seeing my Punjab suffering due to floods My prayers are with all the families affected. We have always stood together in tough times, and I am sure with love and support, we will overcome this too. Stay strong, we are with you #PunjabFloods." Fans have reacted to Sharma's X. A user said, "Prayers with Punjab." Another said, "Thank you. So proud of you. United, we stand for our Punjab. #PunjabFloods." A tweet read, "Kapil Sir, your feelings are truly commendable. Let's all come together to help the families affected in Punjab. Your support and encouragement mean a lot to people during these difficult times. Stay strong, we are all with you." Another user wrote, "I pray everything gets normal soon."

Preity Zinta, deeply moved by the destruction in her home state, called the situation heartbreaking and appealed to citizens to contribute to rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly known as Punjab ki Beti, has stepped forward to support her home state in its time of crisis. The actor and singer partnered with Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Four Bungalows, Andheri West, to send urgent relief supplies to flood-affected families. Four vehicles filled with essentials—food, drinking water, clothing, biscuits, and hygiene kits—were dispatched from Mumbai to Punjab. The initiative, carried out with the Gurudwara committee, highlights the vital role faith institutions often play in disaster relief, as Gurudwaras have long organised langars, shelters, and medical aid during emergencies.

Sunjay Dutt offered prayers and extended his support to those affected by floods in Punjab. Taking to X, the Housefull 5 actor wrote, "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."

Renowned Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa wrote, "In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown."

Meanwhile, rescue operations are in full swing. The Army's Western Command reported that over 5,500 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel have been rescued so far. More than 3,000 civilians have received medical aid, and 27 tonnes of rations and essential supplies have been delivered to affected communities.