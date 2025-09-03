Every '90s kid grooved to it. The locations, the rain, the dance steps, and Sonu's magical voice made it not just a foot-tapping number but also music to the ears. Even though the song is over 20 years old, it still feels fresh in our hearts and minds.

After 20-odd long years, in 2025, Bijuria has been recreated for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The original 1999 track by Sonu Nigam has been reimagined by Tanishk Bagchi, with the original lyrics by Sonu and Ajay Jhingran retained, and additional lines penned by Tanishk.

The new version is pictured on Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The music video is a festive Bollywood dance number set against a silver-blue backdrop, a style familiar from many other party songs. Varun shows off his suave moves while matching steps with Janhvi. The sequence appears to suggest that their characters, Sunny and Tulsi, are trying to make Sanya and Rohit jealous.

The choreography and recreation strike the right balance with the original tune, and Sonu's timeless voice remains vibrant and hasn't been lost in the transition to a modern, upbeat sound. However, fans were left unimpressed with Janhvi's repetitive screen presence and Varun's awkward expressions. Viewers noted that he didn't lip-sync properly, and his expressions failed to match the energy of the song. Many also felt that Sonu Nigam deserved a cameo in the video.

One user commented, "Sonu Nigam ka cameo aana chahiye tha (Sonu Nigam should have had a cameo)."

Another wrote, "Sonu Nigam has nailed this. It would have been great if he had appeared in the video."

A third added, "52-year-old Sonu Nigam is still ruling hearts — truly a living legend!"

The film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revolves around Sunny (Varun Dhawan), a fun-loving and carefree guy, and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), a cultured and serious girl. Despite their opposite personalities, destiny brings them together, and they fall in love.

This marks the second collaboration between Varun and Janhvi after Bawaal (2023), directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the project has faced multiple delays. Initially slated for April 18, then postponed to September 12, it is now set to release on October 2.

The original song was released in 1999, and the music video featured Sonu Nigam along with actor Ishita Arun.

Take a look at the video below: