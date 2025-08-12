The Dharmasthala mass grave investigation has reached a pivotal stage as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) prepares to excavate the 13th burial site in Mangaluru's temple town. This operation, set to commence on Tuesday, will utilize drone-mounted Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology. The investigation gained momentum following allegations by an unidentified complainant who claimed he was forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were sexually assaulted and murdered.

The SIT, led by Chief DGP Pronab Mohanty, has been meticulously inspecting the site, located near the Kindi Dam and the Netravathi River. The area has been cleared of vegetation to facilitate the GPR search, and heavy police security has been deployed due to previous clashes in Dharmasthala. The operation is expected to conclude the first phase of the investigation, which has already seen the excavation of 12 sites.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also been actively involved in the investigation. A team from the NHRC arrived in Dharmasthala on Monday and has been conducting inquiries, collecting documents from the SIT and the local police station, and visiting various locations in Belthangady taluk of Mangaluru district. The NHRC's presence underscores the gravity of the allegations and the need for a thorough investigation.

The case took a dramatic turn on July 11 when the unidentified complainant appeared before a court in Mangaluru district to record his statement. He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence, alleging that the victims showed clear signs of sexual assault, with injuries consistent with violent abuse. These revelations have sent shockwaves across Karnataka, prompting calls for a Supreme Court or High Court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged murders, which may involve multiple women, girls, and destitute men.

Despite initial statements from SIT Chief Mohanty indicating that no significant material had been recovered from previous excavations, later reports revealed the discovery of a torn red blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi at the first burial site.

Additionally, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull, allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites, to the SIT. On August 7, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed that a male skeleton and other bones had been recovered during the excavation and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

The investigation has not been without controversy. The Karnataka BJP has expressed concerns that the developments surrounding the probe have hurt the sentiments of devotees of the presiding deity Manjunatheshwara. Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, stated that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Communists were behind these developments, leading to suspicions. He emphasized the need for the truth to emerge while acknowledging the emotional impact on the devotees.

The excavation of burial sites began on July 29, and the team has completed work at 12 sites so far. Human remains were found at the sixth burial spot, and the team is now preparing to excavate the 13th site using drone-mounted GPR technology. The NHRC team will remain in Dharmasthala for four days to carry out investigations at various locations in Belthangady taluk.

The case has also sparked legal battles, with the Dharmasthala temple family approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the quashing of a restraining order against a YouTube channel accused of broadcasting defamatory content related to the mass grave case. The matter is scheduled to be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai.

The investigation has been marked by tensions and confrontations. An incident on August 6 saw an assault on YouTubers near Nethravathi Pangala Cross, leading to a tense situation in Dharmasthala. Police had to resort to cane-charge to disperse the mob, and several individuals were hospitalized. The locals have staged protests demanding justice, calling for the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Mangaluru district to address their concerns.

The SIT's work has been closely monitored, with additional police personnel deputed to assist in the ongoing investigation. Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar emphasized the need for a fair and impartial investigation, stressing the importance of determining the identities of the deceased and the cause of their deaths.

The Karnataka government has formed the SIT to probe the mass grave allegations, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that his government will not yield to any pressure in handling the case. The investigation has been conducted transparently, with efficient officers appointed by the government.

The Dharmasthala mass grave case has drawn parallels to historical events involving mass graves and human rights violations. Similar cases have been documented globally, where mass graves have been uncovered, revealing the extent of atrocities committed during conflicts or under oppressive regimes. These investigations often involve complex legal and forensic challenges, requiring collaboration between law enforcement agencies, human rights organizations, and forensic experts.

