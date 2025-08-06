The ongoing investigation into the alleged mass graves in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, is reaching a pivotal moment as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) prepares to conclude its excavation at the 13th marked burial site. This investigation, which began on July 29, has been a response to serious allegations of mass burials in the area. The 13th site, located near the Netravathi-Ajikuri Road, is expected to be the final site in this phase of the investigation. However, a newly identified site, marked as burial site number 14, has also been earmarked for further excavation. On August 4, authorities recovered multiple bones from this new site, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing probe.

The investigation took a significant turn when Jayanth, a social activist, filed a complaint regarding the illegal disposal of a murdered minor girl's body, estimated to be between 13 and 15 years old. This complaint has prompted the SIT to question Jayanth as part of their ongoing efforts to uncover the truth. The excavation of burial sites has so far yielded human remains at the sixth site, although the SIT has not yet released an official statement regarding these findings. The team completed digging at the 11th and 12th sites without discovering any significant evidence.

SIT Chief, DGP Pronab Mohanty, has been actively monitoring the investigation from Mangaluru. The completion of the 13th burial site will mark the end of the first phase of the probe. This investigation was sparked by a major development on July 11, when an unidentified complainant appeared before a court in Mangaluru district. The complainant claimed to have been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala. He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence, alleging that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault, with bodies found without clothing or undergarments and injuries consistent with violent sexual abuse.

Key developments and challenges

These revelations have sent shockwaves across Karnataka and the country, prompting calls for a Supreme Court or High Court-monitored SIT probe into the case, which may involve the deaths of multiple women, girls, and destitute men. Earlier, SIT Chief Mohanty had stated that no significant material had been recovered from the previously excavated sites. However, later reports indicated that a torn red blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi were recovered from the first burial site. Additionally, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull, allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites, to the SIT.

The investigation has been fraught with challenges, including the need for witness protection for the complainant, who was provided such protection on July 10. The Karnataka State Women's Commission took suo motu cognizance of the case on July 14, demanding a detailed report from the government, including a list of women and schoolgirls missing in the last 20 years and the investigation details. The sites of interest have been strategically located, with sites 1–8 along the banks of the Netravati River, sites 9–12 near the highway close to the river, site 13 on the road connecting Netravati to Aajukuri, and sites 14 and 15 near the highway in the Kanyadi area.

The Dharmasthala case has also sparked controversy due to its location in a prominent Hindu pilgrimage center in Karnataka. The formation of the SIT was demanded by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Gopala Gowda and several activists, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that his government will not yield to any pressure in handling the alleged Dharmasthala murders case. The investigation has been marked by a series of developments, including the deployment of additional police personnel to assist the SIT and the involvement of high-ranking officials such as Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who has been briefed on the case.

The Dharmasthala mass grave investigation is a complex and sensitive case that has captured the attention of the public and authorities alike. As the SIT concludes its excavation work at the 13th site and prepares to investigate the newly identified 14th site, the search for truth and justice continues. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of thorough investigations and accountability in cases involving allegations of mass burials and human rights violations. As the investigation unfolds, the hope is that the truth will be uncovered, and justice will be served for the victims and their families.

