Hours after Roshan Baig resigned from the Congress party, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the IMA case summoned him over his alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam.

The SIT has directed Baig to appear before them at 11 am on Thursday, July 11. Although the investigations have been going on from past one month over the Ponzi scheme, Baig was never questioned over his alleged involvement with the firm even though his connection with the IMA chief Mohammed Mansoor Khan was well known to all.

After Baig resigned, it has been alleged that he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was earlier suspended from the Congress party for his anti-party activities.

In an audio clip released by Mansoor Khan, he had alleged Baig of taking Rs 400 crore from him but later refused to return, as he did not get a party ticket for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Khan also said that he and his family were threatened by the lawmaker and his henchmen due to which he had to flee from the country.

However, Baig had refuted to Khan's claims saying that it was frivolous and baseless and only aims to destroy his political image. He had also requested for a CBI investigation over the matter.

"He craftily dropped my name to divert attention from himself since he knew that playing dead would buy him time to plan out further mischief, the helpless victims will have no choice but to look for somebody to point fingers at," read one of his earlier tweets.

The Sit sleuths have arrested high profile officers including Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner BM Vijayashankar and North division ACP for revenue, LC Nagaraj for taking bribes from the IMA chief Khan and issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to raise a loan. Recently, former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question him over his dealings with the IMA.