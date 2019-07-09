The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the multi-core IMA Ponzi scam, arrested the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) BM Vijayshankar, on Monday (July 8), for taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore from the firm.

Vijayshankar is an IAS officer who had taken the bribe from the IMA scam kingpin Mohammed Mansoor Khan for allegedly preparing a favourable report on Khan's company. The IAS officer had then submitted it to the Karnataka government following which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had stepped in. He had also approved a clearance certificate to the firm that was submitted by the ACP LC Nagaraj (revenue).

ACP Nagaraj was arrested on Friday for taking a bribe of Rs 4.5 crore from Khan for issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the IMA group, allowing the firm to raise a loan. He had concealed the facts on IMAs dealing and approved the NOC.

According to the reports, the deputy commissioner accepted the bribe on April 2019 through a village accountant, identified as Manjunath. He was taken for interrogation by the SIT team led by superintendent of police S Girish from his office on Monday and was questioned till the evening after which he was arrested by the SIT sleuths for his involvement in the IMA scam.

DC Vijayshankar has been arrested under Karnataka Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act, 2004. He is the third government official to be arrested in connection to the multi-crore fraud after ACP Nagaraj and BDA executive engineer PD Kumar Nayak.

Nayak was also accused of taking Rs 4 crore bribe from IMA Khan promising a loan of Rs 200 crore. The SIT sleuths also raided his house for disproportionate assets and also seized Rs 2 lakh from his JP Nagar residence.