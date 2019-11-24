Over the past few years, television actresses are expressing the bold and undaunted side of them. All thanks to social media, actresses have been shedding their on-screen 'sanskari bahu' avatars and posting pictures of them in bikinis during vacations. Fans, of course, are finding it refreshing.

Bikini pictures

Recently, Pooja Gor shared her bikini pictures on Instagram as she had a great time on the pristine beaches of Thailand. In the pictures, a bikini-clad Pooja looks hot and radiant as she soaks up the sun by the beach. Sharing one of her bikini pictures, the actress wrote, "The kind of blues I like. ".

Pooja's personal life

Pooja is dating former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Raj Singh Arora. However, a few months ago, rumours of trouble in their paradise had surfaced. The rumour started doing the rounds after the two stopped posting pictures of them together on social media. Apparently, both Raj and Pooja did try to work things out but nothing seems to have helped so far.

However, when contacted by the Times of India, Pooja rubbished the reports saying, "Every relationship goes through a rough time and fights are normal. That does not mean we are not together. We have decided to stop posting too many pictures of us on social media because anything in excess is not good. I have always been honest about my relationship and even now, if there is something wrong, nothing will stop me from talking about it. People should stop speculating. I do not have any plans of getting married even now because I feel there is still some time before I can take the plunge. I am too young and need to focus on my work."

Pooja's professional life

On the work front, Pooja rose to fame as Pratigya in TV show Mann Ki Awaaz-Pratigya. She had also featured in show Ek Nayi Ummeed...Roshni and was recently seen in the film Kedarnath that starred Shushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Currently, Pooja is seen in a popular web show Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT). Raj was a part of TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for three long years and was also seen in Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back.