It's been over six months, and still the pandemic hasn't left us. Each day we hear fresh cases of people getting infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus hasn't spared the biggest of celebs like Amitabh Bachchan or footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and not even the US President Donald Trump. If cases are on a spike, the recovery rate is also high that gives us a ray of hope that one day we shall overcome this virus and the word 'positive' will no longer scare us.

The recent celebrity to have diagnosed with the novel coronavirus is singer Kumar Sanu.

Singer Kumar Sanu has tested COVID positive

Kumar Sanu has tested COVID positive. As per reports, the singer was supposed to travel to Los Angeles via Dubai on Thursday at 10.00 am. According to the norms, he underwent a COVID-19 test before flying. The results came out as positive and hence, he couldn't go the US. The BMC instructed him to observe mandatory home quarantine. Hence, Sanu is getting treated at his home in Goregaon.

Kumar Sanu had a mild fever

Sanu's manager Jagdish Bhardwaj reportedly that Kumar Sanu had no symptoms of COVID-19, but had a mild fever and was feeling weak for few days.

Comedian Sunil Pal took to Instagram and wished for the singer's speedy recovery musically.

Kumar Sanu's wife in LA

Kumar Sanu's wife Saloni and her two daughters - Sana (Shannon K) and Annabel, live in Los Angeles. The singer used to visit his family almost every month. However, he couldn't travel to the US due to the ongoing pandemic. The playback singer was quite excited to meet his family members after a long time.

Jaan Kumar Sanu in BB 14 house

Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, is currently inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. Salman Khan is hosting the show. Jaan Kumar Sanu has been nominated by his fellow inmates this week. Looking at the scenario, it is clear that Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar isn't aware of his father's health.

Wishing Kumar Sanu a speedy recovery.