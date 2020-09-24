Bigg Boss is back with yet another season. The time has come for all the BB fans to get glued to their television sets and welcome the next season that guarantees fun, excitement and adrenaline rush. And not to forget our very own Salman Khan hosting the show with the same charm and enthusiasm.

The makers of the show held a virtual press conference today. In the history of Bigg Boss, it was for the first time when Salman Khan interacted with media virtually. Unlike the previous year, this time, the vibe of BB14 was pretty low. However, Salman left no stone unturned to make the virtual event delightful viewing experience. During the press meet, Salman got candid like never before and answered all the questions with the utmost calmness, ease and patience.

For the ones who missed watching the Bigg Boss 14 premiere on the internet, we have combined some interesting points made by Salman Khan at the press conference.

Let's check it out:

Ex-contestants of Bigg Boss joined Salman.

Joining him in the press conference were Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan. Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla left Salman puzzled on their participation in Bigg Boss 14. However, Salman revealed, "Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla are going to be an important part of Bigg Boss 14."

Salman introduced Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Salman Khan introduced the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14. And it is none other than renowned Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gave tips to Jaan Kumar Sanu on how to survive in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan revealed that he took a pay cut

Salman Khan, who is said to have charged Rs 250 crore for the entire season of Bigg Boss 14, revealed that he is more than happy to take a pay cut. "I am more than happy to cut my pay so that people can get paid."

The nation wants to know if Bigg Boss is scripted

During the press meet, Salman also revealed whether Bigg Boss is scripted or not. "Biggest writer in the country cannot script this show. You cannot script anyone, neither Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, or Gauahar Khan."

Salman Khan is scared to shoot

Salman Khan went on to say he was scared to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 amid pandemic, "I had apprehensions to resume the shoot because there is a newborn (Arpita Khan's daughter) in the house, Ahil is small, My parents are old. I have to be careful and cautious".

Inside pictures of Bigg Boss 14 house

At the digital press conference, Salman Khan gave us a tour of the Bigg Boss 14 house. And like every year, this year too the house is grand, fully equipped with the latest amenities.

The contestants in the house can enjoy everything that they have been missing over these last few months due to the ongoing pandemic. Right from a spa, mall to the theatre, Bigg Boss 14 contestants will enjoy all these luxuries this season.

Watch the full virtual press conference below: