Salman Khan is being paid a bomb to host the 14th season of Bigg Boss Hindi. The Bollywood superstar is getting never-before remuneration for the Hindi reality show.

A report on Bollywood Hungama has claimed that Salman Khan will be getting astonishing Rs 250 crore to host Bigg Boss 14. It means the actor will get Rs 10.25 crore per episode.

"Salman Khan is the highest paid actor on the small screen and for season 14, he is being paid Rs 250 crore. The actor will be shooting once a week, two episodes a day, for 12 weeks and the amount per day of shoot is as high as Rs. 20.50 crore, which averages to Rs. 10.25 crore per episode. Like every year, it's a blanket deal with Salman, which also requires him to be present at certain award shows of the television channel."

Last year, Salman Khan was paid over Rs 200 crore for the entire season. The channel had also paid extra remuneration for five-week extension of the show.

The Launch Delayed

Colors TV had earlier planned to launch the show in September. However, it is not taking off as per the initial plan due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The construction of the sets are delayed due to rains in Mumbai.

"Once the Mumbai rains subside, the set will be built in totality to get the show in action. It's expected to go on air by mid-October," the source adds.