Salman Khan is all set to come up with the fourteenth season of the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 14 will start from September 27 on Colors TV. It has also been reported that theme of the upcoming season is based on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The probable list of Bigg Boss 14 contestants is already making the rounds of the internet wherein the likes of Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Shubangi Atre and others are being considered to enter the show this year.

And if the latest reports are to be believed, Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of the legendary film and television director Dr Ramanand Sagar, is being approached to be a contestant on the show.

Sakshi is known for posting bold photos on Instagram. She often leaves her followers jaw-dropped whenever she sheds all her clothes and goes butt naked.

She likes to live her life on her own terms but she often gets trolled for posting bold pictures on social media for being Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter.

She feels that people unnecessarily compare her with her great-grandfather for her choices of clothes. "If anyone doesn't like my photos then don't see it. I know people talk behind my back but I don't care about them. I just want to say that you cannot judge people looking at the kind of clothes they are wearing," Sakshi had earlier told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview adding that she cannot tolerate TV shows like Ramayana and won't watch if anyone asks her to.

Sakshi Chopra is the daughter of Meenakshi Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's granddaughter. She has done her schooling from the Trinity School Of London and later went to The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in California, USA to study the filmmaking art.

While there's no confirmation about her participation on the show, it will be interesting to see Sakshi making a mark in the entertainment industry.