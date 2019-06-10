Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of the legendary film and television director Dr Ramanand Sagar, who is known for posting bold photos on Instagram, has once again left her followers jaw-dropped when she shedded all her clothes and went butt naked.

Wearing nothing but a purple wig and pair of googles, the 20-year-old was seen flaunting with her bare back and wrote a philosophical caption on her Instagram.

"Lately I've been realising that most people are selfish. Everyone's looking out for themselves & it's pretty normal considering we're growing up & certain decisions come to play. I remember a time where I was surrounded by people who just lived to live. We all had nothing to lose. I miss that," Sakshi wrote while sharing her naked picture on Instagram.

Sakshi likes to live her life on her own terms but she often gets trolled for posting bold pictures on social media for being Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter.

She feels that people unnecessarily compare her with her great-grandfather for her choices of clothes. "If anyone doesn't like my photos then don't see it. I know people talk behind my back but I don't care about them. I just want to say that you cannot judge people looking at the kind of clothes they are wearing," Sakshi had earlier told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview adding that she cannot tolerate TV shows like Ramayana and won't watch if anyone asks her to.

Sakshi Chopra is the daughter of Meenakshi Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's granddaughter. She has done her schooling from the Trinity School Of London and later went to The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in California, USA to study the filmmaking art.