In a shocking incident, popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was reportedly assaulted by an unidentified man after his concert in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday night.

According to Tribune India, a man attacked Guru when he was about to make an exit from Queen Elizabeth theatre after his concert. The assault was so severe that the singer was bleeding from his face.

A picture of Guru after being beaten has also been doing the rounds on social media. A visibly shocked Guru is seen rubbing his wounds with a towel. However, he is reportedly recovering now.

Exact reason behind the assault is not known, and it is not confirmed if the attacker has been arrested or not. Guru was supposed to head towards Pakistan for a concert after completing the Canada tour.

Guru became a popular name in the music industry after he gave hit songs like Lahore, Suit Suit, Patola, High Rated Gabru among many others. Recently he had featured in a music video with international star Pit Bull.

Meanwhile, Guru, who is often linked up with Urvashi Rautela, had some time ago clarified that there is nothing romantic between him and the actress.