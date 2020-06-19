Veteran singer-actor AL Raghavan has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, 19 June. He was aged 80 and survived by his wife MN Rajam, an actor who is known doing supporting roles.

He breathed his last around 7.30 am at a private hospital in Chennai.

More details awaited. However, condolence have started pouring in over the death on Twitter. Check out the fans' response to his death:

C.K.Ajay kumar, PRO: Rest in peace the Great Singer #ALRaghavan husband to Actress #MNRajam

How can we forget his songs Engirundhaalum Vaazhka , Oomai Pennallo ingu Pesum Kannallo etc

kailashsatana: next shocking news one of the oldest famous singer #alraghavan sir passed away just know at the age of 87 due to some health issues husband of famous actor #mnrajam

@itisba3 @baradwajrangan most famous"எங்கிருந்து இருந்தாலும் வாழ்க" #rip