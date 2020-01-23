Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil might have become one of the biggest box office hits of South India in 2019 and broken innumerable number of records, but there is one record the Kollywood flick has now failed to break. It is related to the TV viewership.

Bigil TV Premiere

Bigil had its premiere on Sun TV recently on the occasion of Pongal festival. The Vijay-starrer has enjoyed good viewership by getting 1,64,73,000 impressions which is Thalapathy's second best number after Sarkar, which garnered 1,69,06,000 impressions. This film was had its premiere on 26 January, last year, to coincide with the Republic Day celebration on Sun TV.

Ajith Kumar's Viswasam is in the numero uno position with 1,81,43,000 impressions. The Kollywood film was telecast on the channel on May 1, last year, to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the actor.

The underlying fact is that the big numbers from the films have come for Sun TV, which is the number one channel in terms of viewership in Tamil.

Pichaikkaran and Baahubali 2

Vijay Antony's Pichaikkaran, for a long time, held the record of a film to get highest number of impressions. The film had got 1,76,96,000 impressions. It was followed by Sivakarthikeyan's Seemaraja with 1,67,66,000 impressions and Suriya's Singam 3 with 1,55,60,000 impressions.

Bigil was a sports-drama, written and directed by Atlee Kumar. Vijay played the dual roles of a father and son. It is an action-packed emotional entertainer in which a footballer-turned-gangster brings a massive transformation in a woman's football team and plays a major role in their victory.

Nayanthara played the female lead in the film, which had Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was seen in the role of an antagonist.