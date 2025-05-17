Abhijeet Sawant rose to instant fame and garnered a lot of love and appreciation after he won the first season of the popular reality show Indian Idol. He started by signing several Bollywood projects and then went on to do a lot of shows, and is now extremely popular in the Marathi industry. When he first shot to fame, his fans and followers were extremely eager to know if he would marry someone from the industry, but he took everyone by surprise by marrying his childhood sweetheart, whom he had met when he was 18. He has been married for a long time and received a lot of criticism when his Tinder profile was found. The singer recently spoke about the same.

Talking to the Hindi Rush podcast, Sawant addressed the controversy about his Tinder profile. Screenshots of his dating app profile were made public on social media, post which the singer received a lot of criticism. His fans were taken aback and wondered why he would choose to be on a dating app despite being married for a long time.

Speaking about whether or not that Tinder profile was fake, Sawant said, "No, that was my own profile. I don't use it anymore, but I was curious about how it worked. I was in the US, and a friend told me about Tinder when it first came out here in India, and I made a profile, and I used to open it from time to time to just check how it works. Although my wife didn't know about this, even now I think she is unaware of it, but I had that profile for quite some while."

Abhijeet mentioned that Tinder was a nice place to meet and talk to new people. He also revealed that while he was on the app, he got a lot of matches.

The singer said, "I got a lot of matches, and I even talked to people I met on the app. I like talking, and you can have very deep conversations with women, which aren't possible with men. I found 2-3 people on the app, and we used to talk a lot. But then I had to delete the account, because someone posted about it on Twitter (now known as X)."

Abhijeet concluded by saying that it does not matter if people get to know about his Tinder profile or not. He clearly stated that he is not someone who hides something about themselves. In terms of work, he sang the Marathi version of 'Khoobsurat' from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree 2, which became extremely viral.