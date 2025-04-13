In the world of showbiz, looking glamorous and flawless often feels like a necessity. To maintain and enhance their appearance, many Bollywood celebrities, regardless of age, opt for medical and beauty procedures ranging from Botox and liposuction to cheek and chin enhancements, eyebrow lifts, and rhinoplasty.

While some stars are open about their cosmetic journeys, others prefer to keep such procedures private. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Mouni Roy, and Rajkummar Rao are among those who have reportedly undergone cosmetic enhancements to refine their appearances. While some of these procedures have worked well, others have sparked criticism, with many feeling that excessive cosmetic treatments have negatively impacted their looks.

Let's take a look at some recent celebrities who have undergone such procedures and faced backlash for their transformations.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former Miss World is often hailed as one of the most beautiful women in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her striking eyes and flawless skin. At 50, the former Miss World has allegedly undergone subtle cosmetic enhancements. While she has never confirmed these rumors, experts speculate that rhinoplasty and other minor procedures may have contributed to her refined and graceful appearance.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her natural beauty and simplicity, is ageing gracefully at 38. However, recent public appearances have sparked speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements. Several reports claim that she underwent lip filler and Botox to enhance her features.

On April 5, 2025, Shraddha appeared at an event just months after the success of Stree 2. Viral videos showed her with noticeably lifted cheeks and a defined chin, prompting some cosmetologists to suggest she may have undergone Botox or other facial procedures. Despite the rumors, Shraddha has not issued any statements, and her current appearance remains quite similar to her look in Stree.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been candid about her cosmetic journey. Though she denies undergoing any major surgeries, she has admitted to getting a rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum.

Nysa Devgn

Though Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa, has yet to make her official debut in Bollywood, she is already one of the most popular star kids in the limelight. As a Gen Z favorite, Nysa is often seen socializing and partying with influencers like Orry, and several photos and videos of the duo frequently go viral on social media.

Despite not being in the industry yet, Nysa's transformation over the years has been a topic of much discussion. Cosmetic surgeons and critics have claimed that her drastic changes in appearance are not entirely age-related but may instead be the result of multiple cosmetic procedures

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has openly admitted to using lip fillers, though speculation about additional treatments still circulates. She has been trolled time and again for going under the knife.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, famous for her fitness and timeless beauty, has long been rumored to have undergone cosmetic procedures. While she has never confirmed any surgeries, experts believe she may have had a nose job and other enhancements to maintain her flawless look. Shilpa remains a symbol of grace and wellness in Bollywood.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy recently drew attention after sharing a reel on Instagram showcasing a new look with bangs. However, netizens quickly pointed out that her appearance had changed significantly, suggesting a possible cosmetic mishap.

Following her post on March 31, she appeared at an event where her face appeared unnaturally stiff, possibly due to excessive Botox. Observers also noted visible signs of lip enhancement and chin upliftment, leading to criticism.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant, known for her bold and outspoken nature, has openly embraced cosmetic surgery. From breast augmentation to liposuction, she has been transparent about her choices. Rakhi's fearless attitude and unapologetic stance affirm her belief in bodily autonomy and the right to choose how she presents herself to the world.

Other Celebrities and Cosmetic Procedures

Several other celebrities have also sparked discussions around cosmetic enhancements:

Urvashi Rautela has often been at the center of speculation regarding cosmetic procedures. However, the actress has repeatedly denied undergoing any form of surgery, maintaining that her looks are entirely natural.

Nikki Tamboli, on the other hand, has been open about her cosmetic journey. The former reality TV star has reportedly undergone lip enhancement and facial fillers to refine her appearance.

Uorfi Javed, known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken persona, has undergone multiple facial procedures. She has spoken about her experiences with cosmetic surgeries in interviews, embracing her transformation with confidence.