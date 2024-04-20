Singapore has issued a recall notice for Everest Fish Curry Masala, a popular spice blend imported from India, citing elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide deemed unsuitable for human consumption. This action follows a notification from the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong, which flagged the presence of ethylene oxide exceeding permissible limits.

In a statement, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) referenced the Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety's notification regarding the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala due to ethylene oxide surpassing acceptable levels. The SFA has instructed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd., to conduct a thorough recall of the affected products.

Ethylene oxide, primarily used as a pesticide to fumigate agricultural goods and combat microbial contamination, is strictly prohibited in food items. Despite its permitted application in spice sterilization according to Singaporean regulations, the presence of elevated levels in Everest Fish Curry Masala poses potential health hazards, as stated by the SFA.

The SFA's statement further advises consumers who have consumed the implicated products and are concerned about their health to seek medical advice.

There is no response from the Everest Masala company so far.