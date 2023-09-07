Finally, the wait is over! Fans have been waiting for a massive treat ever since the first picture of two stalwarts of the industry featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan running towards the camera surfaced online. Netizens were waiting with bated breath assuming that the leaked image was probably for a film. But to everyone's surprise, Big B and King Khan are not doing a film at the moment, but are a part of an ad film Everest Masala.

SRK and Big B's new ad film

On Thursday, an ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan and SRK was dropped on social media. The clip shows both actors seated in their vanity van awaiting their respective biryani that they had ordered. Then comes the moment when Big B and SRK come together for an interview and to get out of the situation the two actors, in sync, point in different directions taking Alia Bhatt's name, which leads the paparazzi to run.

Take a look at the ad

The ad is quirky, fun and humorous, but netizens are unhappy with Alia Bhatt's name in the ad. A section of netizens wondered why was there a need to add Alia. To note, in Jawan's trailer as well Alia Bhatt's name has been mentioned.

Take a look at the comments

A user said, "Alia ka naam nhi lena tha bas" (Alia's name shouldn't have been taken.)

Another mentioned, "Why they are adding Alia everywhere?"

The third one said, "Ye sab Alia Bhatt ke q diwane nikle." (Why are they fans of Alia Bhatt).

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan is the man of the hour with 'Jawan' release and so far, the film has got rave reviews from critics and fans.

SRK and Big B have teamed up together after 17 years for the ad film. The duo were seen in 'Mohabbatein', a 2000 romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', a 2002 family drama, and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', a 2006 romantic drama.