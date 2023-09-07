It's Shah Rukh Khan's Day today. On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, that is Thursday, September 7, SRK, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone starrer film released. The craze for the film is so immense that the first shows in most parts of India started at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m.

Fans thronged the theatres in large numbers to watch the film. The celebrations outside theatres are immense. With foot-long standees of SRK's Jawan to some of the fans who were playing dhol and welcoming the audiences.

As the first show of Jawan was as early as 6 am, cinephiles who have watched the film have taken to X and shared their reviews.

The reviews so far have been spoiler-free on social media, one might have to watch the film for themselves to find the good vs. bad between Vijay and Shah Rukh.

Take a look at the first reviews of SRK-led Jawan.

A user wrote, "#JawanReview : Movie of the Year! This is what happens when the brilliance of South meets the stardom of the North. Atlee and SRK have managed to pull off one of the best action movies this country has produced."

Another mentioned, "MASS MASS MASS"

Atlee at his best, interval section will blow your mind.

"This is from Raj Mandir."

The third one wrote, "Simple, Keep your logical brain out and go watch #Jawan only in theatres to witness fully MASSified SRK...Anirudh massRampage in 2nd half.."

The fourth one wrote, "Imagine when the creativity of the South combines with the superstar status of the North. Well, Atlee and SRK did just that, and they've given us one of the most amazing action movies ever made in our country."

Ek dum mass!!!! @Atlee_dir anna!!!



Loved the movie from very starting to the climax!!! Never seen SRK in such massy avatar ???



The fifth one was of the view, "BLOCKBUSTER IN BLOCK CAPITALS JAWAN HAS EVERYTHING. Action, entertainment, emotions, sentiment, thrill. SRK and Vijay Sethupathi nailed it. Atlee direction is mindblowing bgm is highlight. all six girls were superb and Nayanathara too."

SRK completely steals the show with his natural swag and energetic screen presence.#Jawan is a indeed a well made film in all aspects. Alluring mass story, Breathtaking Cinematography & Action Stunts!!! @iamsrk

MUST WATCH ???



Fans are blown over by SRK's bald look and his fierce Soldier look evokes patriotism.

From love, romance, drama, action, vengeance. The film ticks all the check boxes which makes it a mass entertainer.

Cast

Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also features Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance.