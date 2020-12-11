It was earlier announced that actor Prashanth would star in the lead role in the Tamil remake of the Andadhun. Now, there is a buzz that actress Simran has been approached to play Tabu's role in the film, and now, the actress herself has confirmed that she is playing the part.

Another feather in her cap

The Petta actress had stated that Andadhun was indeed a landmark film and playing Tabu's role is a huge responsibility and is excited to see herself in that role. Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame is all set to direct the Tamil remake.

The producers have also roped in yesteryear actor Karthik and Yogi Babu to play pivotal characters in the film. Thiagarajan, the producer of the film is in talks with the veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja to score the music for the film but as of now, they haven't officially announced the cast and crew.

If all goes well, the shoot of the film is likely to commence by the end of this month in Pondicherry. Simran was last seen in Petta where she was seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth. The film was directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and she will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi effect with Madhavan.