Rajinikanth has proved once again his unmatchable star power at the US box office. His latest movie Petta ended as the third highest-grossing Tamil film in North America after his 2.0 and Kabali.

Released on 9 January in multiple languages, Petta was released with premieres in over 260 locations. It raked in $562,057 on the first day and opened to positive reviews. This helped the movie end its first weekend on a high note as Karthik Subbaraj-directorial earned $1,934,484 in five days (including premieres).

Thereafter, the business saw a normal decline, but Petta had the power to do decent collection till the third week of February. As a result, the lifetime collection of the Tamil superstar's recent release stands at $2,552,950.

With this, all the movies in the top five grosser in the US star Rajinikanth. 2.0 is in the top position by earning $5,509,317 in its lifetime from three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi). It is followed by Kabali which raked in $4,585,808.

Rajini's Petta, which was distributed by Think Big Pictures in the US, is in the third place, while Endhiran ($2,021,465) and Kaala ($1,913,110) are in the next two places.

Sun Pictures-produced movie had Trisha Krishnan and Simran playing the female leads. Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were the baddies in the flick packed with action, romance and comedy. The film is about a hostel warden protecting the lives of his loves ones and seeking revenge against those who killed his wife-son.

The content backed by electrifying Rajinikanth's screen presence wont the hearts of the audience. Hence, it has done good business in many parts of the world.

The movie has completed 50-day run in theatres in its home territory of Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth, Karthik Subbaraj and the team celebrated the occasion on Friday, 1 March by cutting a cake.