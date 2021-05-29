Music mogul Simon Cowell says his son Eric is the most amazing thing to have happened to him. He shares seven-year-old Eric with girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

"After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it, until I saw the scan of him for the first time. From that moment I saw the scan, I was like, 'That is it, I'm besotted'. Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him," said Cowell on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

His comment came in response to Clarkson's observation: "You're like a different dude with a child. I think the vulnerable little side of you came out when you had a kid."

Cowell fell off his electric bike last year. Talking about how his son supported him at that time, he said: "I was so embarrassed about coming home looking about 100 (years old) because I couldn't walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and these screws. I said, 'Lauren, I just don't know how to explain it to (Eric]).' She obviously said something to him because he came in ... and I was lying in bed and he said, 'Daddy, you're like Ironman,' and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot."