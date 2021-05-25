Amid the prevailing atmosphere of extreme gloom and depression due to unprecedented COVID deaths, newly born healthy babies of COVID-positive patients are sending a message of positivity and hope.

During the last one month - a period when J&K has recorded all-time high single-day deaths and positive cases, over 200 COVID positive mothers have given births to healthy babies in different hospitals across J&K.

Nearly 80 such cases were successfully handled in Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Hospital, Gandhi Nagar Jammu where a special ward has been established to treat positive pregnant women.

"We have formally started treatment of pregnant COVID positive women from April 21 and till date nearly 80 such cases have been treated successfully in our hospital only," Dr. Arun Sharma, Superintendent of MCH Hospital told International Business Times, adding "Out of these total cases, 18 deliveries were normal."

Similarly, more than a dozen COVID-positive mothers gave birth to their babies safely after rare surgeries at district hospital Bandipora in Kashmir Valley since the pandemic broke out. Eight patients delivered healthy babies by way of lower segment cesarean section while four patients had a normal delivery, an official spokesman said.

Mothers kept in isolation for 14 days

Within minutes after deliveries, infants are separated from COVID-positive mothers so as to keep women in a dedicated ward established for isolating them and for the treatment of the virus. Infants usually handed over to family members to look after. In case mothers want to feed their babies, they are encouraged like other women as mother's milk is one of the most nutritious foods a mother can give to her child.

First such operation was conducted on April 19

The first COVID-positive mother was operated and a caesarian was done to deliver two healthy twin female babies at MCH hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu on April 19.

"After successful conduct of first surgery of a COVID positive pregnant woman, we have started surgeries, Orthopedics, Gynae, ENT, Eye, are other treatment of COVID patients at our hospital", Dr. Sharma said.