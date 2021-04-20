A COVID-positive mother was operated and caesarian was done to deliver two healthy twin female babies at a COVID hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent of Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Hospital, Dr. Arun Sharma informed that the mother and babies are good and healthy after the operation. Both the babies are COVID negative and have been kept separate from the mother.

Reports said that a special team comprising doctors of Sri Maharaja Ghulab Singh (SMGS) hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu was constituted to conduct this first operation of its kind in J&K. The surgery was performed by a team of doctors including Dr. Huma (Registrar Gy & Obstet), Dr. Megha (Registrar Anaes), Dr. MonikaJutshi (PG) and Dr. Kartik (PG pediatrics) and technicians and a team from MCH Gandhinagar.

Not just that, Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supply Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) was also invited to supply advanced types of equipment for the surgery. The JKMSCL provided ventilators, monitors, autoclaves, theater tables, Theatre lights, defibrillators, laboratory equipment, blood storage equipment, beds for ICU and general wards, and all other equipment required for the hospital.

Earlier on April 16, a trial of major surgeries was done on non-Covid patients at the same hospital to see whether the theaters of MCH are prepared to take COVID positive patients to be operated in the hospital. Multiple rounds of meetings held before the operation wherein medical Superintendent, SMGS, Medical Superintendent, MCH Gandhinagar, Head Of Departments of Anaesthesia, Gynae & Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Surgery, Orthopedics, ENT, Medicine, etc along with Executive Engineers of PWD, Electrical and Mechanical, under the chairmanship of Dr. Shashi Sudan Sharma Principal & Dean GMC Jammu took numerous initiatives to make the hospital fully-functional before the first of its kind operation.

MCH opens doors for surgeries on COVID patients

After successful conduct of first surgery, it has been decided that onwards all COVID positive patients from surgical specialties like Surgery, Orthopedics, Gynae, ENT, Eye, etc are being operated on at MCH.

The MCH is a 200 bedded-hospital with an oxygen pipeline and manifold backup available for all the beds. It has four state-of-the-art operation theaters. MCH, Gandhi Nagar is a designated COVID Hospital where all Covid positive patients from all surgical specialties requiring surgeries shall be operated on henceforth. The concerned HODs have been asked to prepare roasters of staff for posting in COVID hospital by rotation as per COVID-19 SOP's guidelines.