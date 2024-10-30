All eyes are on big Bollywood films classing on the occasion of Diwali, November 1, 2024. Movie-goers are in for a treat as Rohit Shetty's cop universe Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, Kareena Kapoor playing his wife, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and introduces Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya Pattnaik. The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

Siingham Again will lock horns at the box office with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The advance booking of both films has begun and cinema lovers have already flocked to Book My Show to book their tickets.

Simmba's flirting scene, Ravana pulling Sita to Ramayan references deleted

So far, the trailer and songs of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again have been widely loved by netizens.

The film is based on the Ramayana theme. The makers have incorporated mythological references from Ramayana, where Kareena Kapoor is Mata Sita, Ajay Devgn is Lord Ram, and Ranveer Singh is Lord Hanuman. And with merely three days away from its release, the film has been granted a U/A certificate.

CBFC censors 7 minutes and 12 seconds of footage in #SinghamAgain. pic.twitter.com/JVfSAXhckR — Filmynews Network (@filmynewsnetwrk) October 28, 2024

A look at the following changes suggested by the CBFC

According to Bollywood Hungama, CBFC has censored footage worth 7.12 minutes in Singham Again. Although the duration seems long, the cuts are scattered throughout the film.

Visual depictions of Lord Rama, Sita Mata and Lord Hanuman

Visuals of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman with those of Singham (Ajay Devgn), Avni (Kareena Kapoor), and Simmba (Ranveer) changed to Singham, Avni and Simmba respectively.

A 23-second-long visual of 'Singham with Shri Ram, touching feet' was 'suitably modified.

Simmba flirting chopped

They also ordered that a 29-second scene of 'Hanuman burning and dialogue of Simmba flirting' should be deleted.

Raavan grabbing, pulling Sita deleted

Censor Board asked director Shetty to remove a 16-second visual of Raavan 'grabbing, pulling and pushing Sita'.

Visuals about India's 'international diplomatic relations' were deleted. For the unversed, a portion of Singham Again is set in Sri Lanka.

Arjun Kapoor's dialogue comparing himself to Raavan modified

CBFC has also chopped a dialogue where Arjun Kapoor's character Zubair compares himself to the demon king Raavan has also been censored.

In one scene, Zubair's line: "Teri kahaani ka Raavan main hoon, tere chahite ko bhej (I am the Raavan of your story, send your beloved one)," was modified. The colour of the flag was also asked to be modified in the same scene.

Disclaimer added

CBFC had ordered the team to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the film which read, "This film is purely a work of fiction...Although the film is inspired by the story of Lord Ram, neither its narrative nor the characters should be viewed as revered deities...The story features contemporary characters of today...or societies, and their cultures, customs, practices, and traditions."

Religious background score changed

In the same scene, the makers were asked to delete 'Shiv Strota' from the background score.