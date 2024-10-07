Rohit Shetty's cop universe just got bigger and better. After the success of the Singham series, the director is back with yet another blockbuster Singham Again. The multi-starrer film Singham Again has an impressive star cast - which includes Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, Kareena Kapoor playing his wife, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and introduces Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya Pattnaik. The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

The trailer of Rohit Shetty's cop-universe was dropped today.

Needless to say, the five-minute-long trailer is filled with action, drama, romance and bhaichara (bromance). The trailer has references from Ramayana, especially the brotherhood between Lord Ram and Lord Laxman.

The film also talks about Mata Sita and Lord Ram's love and understanding, especially how Lord Ram went to Lanka to save his wife Sita. In a very subtle way, Rohit Shetty through his film, shares insightful references from Ramayana which even Genz can understand.

The mythological references in the film talk about the victory of good over evil. just like how in Ramayan, Raavan lost and Ram won.

Blockbuster loading...

The film promises to offer full entertainment. Deepika Padukone as a female cop shines in most of the scenes. Her delayed delivery and punches will tickle your funny bones. Ranveer Singh's punch lines and energy are unmatched. He is more or less the same he has been in previous franchises of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

It is Akshay Kumar who steals the thunder with his power-packed entry on a helicopter with a gun in his hand as he fires the goons and will give you goosebumps.

Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist and Kareena as a doting wife and mother in the film also have an impactful role.

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are also part of the film but they aren't seen as informative each other in the trailer.

CID's Dayanand Shetty role is pure nostalgia for 90's kids, as there are scenes wherein Kareena's character tells him to kick the door.

The trailer of Singham Again has been well received by fans.

Seeing the past films of 2024, which haven't fared well at the box office, Singham Again is a ray of hope.

Fans call Singham Again 'blockbuster, Rs 1000 crores loading.'

Singham Again is here to roar and how! The film will be released on November 1 and will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.