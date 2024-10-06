Salman Khan is back with yet another season of Bigg Boss. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 will stream on Jio Cinema from Sunday evening, 9 pm onwards. The final list of contestants includes: Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Shilpa Shirodkar and Shehzada Dhami are also a part of the popular reality show.

'Bigg Boss 18': A donkey joins contestants as inmate

The latest promo features host Salman Khan talking about the theme of the show, "Time ka Tandav grand premiere night se hi hoga" (The dance of time will begin from the grand premiere night itself).

The caption accompanying the video read, "Kya Bigg Boss 18 ke naye guest ke hai 4 pair?" (Does Bigg Boss 18's new guest have four legs?).

However, the promo also shows a donkey inside the house.

The clip has generated curiosity among fans, that the Salman Khan starrer show might have a new twist, wherein there will be a donkey in the house.

While the makers have not revealed much about the donkey, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) has cleared the air. The user has mentioned that the donkey is named Max and he is a pet of contestant Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte. Reportedly, the donkey will be living in the Bigg Boss 18 house along with the contestants.

