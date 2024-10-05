Bigg Boss 18 house tour: Step inside cave-inspired artistic interiors, Turkish hammam-style bathroom, secret entrances

The wait is over as Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere on JioCinema and Colors TV. One of the most awaited and anticipated reality shows will be hosted by Salman Khan. Bhaijaan skipped hosting Bigg Boss OTT as he was shooting for his upcoming film Sikander.

The theme of Bigg Boss 18 is Time ka tandav, which will showcase the past, present and future.

Inside Bigg Boss 18 house: Turkish hammam bathroom to cave and fort-like interiors

Several videos and pictures of the Bigg Boss 18 house have been shared on social media The house is inspired by artistic caves and fort, the aesthetic is filled with grand motifs, intricate sculptures, and warm, earthy tones.

The living area has statues of different animals, and a swimming pool has also been placed in this area with a stone deck next to it.

Bells are hung from the ceiling in the living area. The walls near the beds are decorated with flowers and leaves. The jail resembles an ancient cave with white walls and beds.

The pictures have been shared on social media, the bathroom was designed like a Turkish hammam. A part of the caption read, "...dekhte hai Bigg Boss 18 ke ghar ka first look" (...let's take a glimpse of the first look of Bigg Boss 18!)! Watch #BiggBoss18 Grand Premiere 6 October raat 9 baje (9 pm) on @ColorsTV and #JioCinema."

The new season, which will be hosted by Salman Khan, will air on Sunday (October 6). Recently, Salman shared the promo of Bigg Boss 18 on X, where he announced the Time Ka Tandav theme. Sharing the promo on social media, Salman Khan wrote, "Watch Bigg Boss starting 6th Oct @9pm @ColorsTV."