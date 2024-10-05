All eyes are on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. Ahead of the 18th season's grand premiere, the shared silhouette promos of contestants. Now, adding to this excitement, host Salman Khan's images from the sets have gone viral.

Salman Khan looks dapper on the sets of BB, he opted for an all-black shirt and pants, and his navy blue velvet blazer adds the perfect touch of class to his grand premiere look.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the actor expressed, "When the format of Bigg Boss 18 was narrated to me, I was quite intrigued. After hosting the show for 14 years, it's exciting to see how it brings a whole new twist to the format, and I'm looking forward to exploring this fresh chapter as a host."

'Will Pookie Baba enter BB?': Fans ask as spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Acharya meets Salman Khan on sets of Bigg Boss 18

However, spiritual leader, Aniruddh Acharya was also seen on the sets of Bigg Boss.

He has become a viral sensation on Instagram and fans and followers love his witty one-liners. He reportedly rejected 'Bigg Boss 18's offer even after being offered crores.

The spiritual leader will be seen telling the future of contestants on the show.

This isn't the first time Aniruddhacharya Maharaj has been seen on TV, he was seen on a comedy reality show Laughter Chefs, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj gave the most hilarious response to former Bigg Boss contestant Vicky Jain. During one of the segments, Vicky asked the spiritual leader if he had any advice on handling his wife's anger. In his signature style, Guruji suggested that the best way to manage such situations is to remain silent. He humorously told Vicky, "Ek ungali uthaiye, ise yahan rakhiye, aur chup ho jaiye." ( Keep your hands on your lips).

Fans are elated as Salman Khan is back in BB 18.

Bigg Boss 18 is set to grace our screens from October 6. The premiere episode will go live at 9 PM on Colors TV.