On the occasion of Navratri, the Kalyanaram family, owners of the renowned Kalyan Jewellers in Kerala, hosted their grand Navratri Puja. Bollywood celebs Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, and Shraddha Kapoor, among others, were seen at Mumbai's airport as they looked stunning in traditional outfits as they headed for an event.

Ajay Devgn, who was injured, was seen getting out of the car as he made his way to the airport. Katrina looked ethereal in her saree. Kriti also donned a saree. Rashmika Mandanna wore a bright, heavy suit. Bobby Deol opted for a red traditional outfit, while Naga Chaitanya was also seen at the venue.

Katrina Kaif opted for a floral pastel saree, which gave a festive appeal. She paired it with a matching blouse and statement earrings.

Shilpa Shetty was seen radiating elegance in a pastel green saree, offering a breezy, effortless vibe.

Ajay who was injured, was seen limping as he arrived in Kochi.

Malaika makes her first public appearance ever since the death of her father, Anil Mehta.

Malaika, who has been staying away from the limelight, was seen at Mumbai's Kalina airport in Mumbai on October 4, 2024.

On September 11, 2024, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, died by suicide by jumping from his building. The Bandra Police and Crime Branch team has reached the spot. At present, the police have not received any suicide notes. It was told that Malaika's father was ill for a long time.

The prayer meeting of Malaika's father was held days a week after Anil Mehta's demise.