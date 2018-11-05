Having popular phrases, song lines or dialogues as movie titles is a common practise in every film industry. Now, Sundar C's next movie with Silambarasan aka Simbu is the latest to follow the trend.

Rumours are rife that a one-liner from Simbu's recent hit movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has become the name of his next flick. Yes, Vandha Rajava Dhaan Varuven is the title of the flick, which is a remake of Telugu superhit film Attarintiki Daredi.

Vandha Rajava Dhaan Varuven has mass value and it is believed that the name would strike the chord instantly with the audience. The makers have planned to unveil the first look poster of the film for Diwali festival which will formally reveal the name of the Tamil flick.

Vandha Rajava Dhaan Varuven has Megha Akash in the female lead and Catherine Tresa plays her sister. Mahat Raghavendra, who is a close friend of Simbu, will be doing an important role.

The film has the music of Hip-hop Tamizha scoring the music. The Lyca Productions-funded flick is about a nephew trying to bring back his sister to their family fold after she gets separated for marrying a boy against her father's wish.

Meanwhile, Sundar C's other movie with Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia has been launched on Saturday, 3 November. Trident Arts is producing the film which has Harris Jayaraj's music. The shooting commences once the director wraps up Vandha Rajava Dhaan Varuven.