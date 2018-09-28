Aishwarya Dutta's career might get a boost if the latest buzz turns out to be true. The actress, who is the most-loathed contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, is believed to have bagged Simbu aka Silambarasan's next movie.

On the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 episode aired on Thursday, September 28, Sendrayan, who was a special guest to the house, is seen telling Aishwarya Dutta that she would pair up with Simbu in his next film. The actress was apparently thrilled to hear those words, but the authenticity of his claims can be questioned as there is no official word from the concerned people.

People on social media are of the view that the show organisers have used this as a card to help Aishwarya Dutta secure a good number of votes. It is well-known that Simbu has a good fan following and mentioning his name could make his fans vote for her.

Simbu's next movie

Simbu will be next working with Sundar C's film, a remake of Telugu superhit movie Attarintiki Daredi. The shooting of the film is yet to commence and expected to commence shortly in Georgia. His other film is Maanadu, a political thriller.

If Aishwarya Dutta has to pair up with Simbu, it should be one among the aforementioned two movies.

Meanwhile, Simbu's latest movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which also has Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi and Arun Vijay, has opened to fantastic reviews. The movie is predicted to become one of the biggest hits at the box office in 2018.

Whereas Aishwarya Dutta is gearing up for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 which will be held on Sunday, September 30.