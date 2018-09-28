Mani Ratnam is back with a bang! His latest movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has won appreciation from critics and public which is an indication of the movie setting the box office on fire.

In the last couple of years, Ok Kanmani was the only film that won the critics' appreciation and had a decent collection at the box office. But Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has been highly appreciated by reviewers as well as the audience.

With big names in the cast and positive words coming its way, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is expected to be a successful movie at the box office.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a crime thriller about a gangster family. The succession war among the three siblings along with a suspended cop who go to any extent to become the successor of Senapathi (Prakash Raj), the head of the family.

Solid performances by the lead actors have made the viewers overlook the drawbacks, while the cinematography and the music department, contributing big time to enhance the quality of the Mani Ratnam-directorial.

Many celebs have now hailed the filmmaker's work and their tweets can be read here:

Dhananjayan BOFTA: #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam is vintage #ManiRatnam sir back in full form in an entertainer, which does justice to all lead actors. Commendable job by @thearvindswami sir, #STR sir, @VijaySethuOffl @arunvijayno1 & other actors. We cannot see a multi-starrer like this again in TC✍️

Parvatii: #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam - WOW. #Maniratnam, the Emperor of Filmmaking is BACK with a BANG. Loved the unique shades of @VijaySethuOffl, STR, @thearvindswami, my co-star @arunvijayno1. Musical God @arrahman has saved the best 4 Mani Sir. @santoshsivan, you are a magician. Loved CCV!

Siddharth: #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam Boss is Boss! Don't you dare miss it! #ManiRatnam #Blockbuster

#PariyerumPerumal begins a bright new journey in #TamilCinema for a brilliant director @Mari_selvaraj. It is that rare film that is entirely made from reality. It affected me deeply and stayed with me for many hours after it ended. @am_kathir is sensational! Go watch IT! #Karuppi

Karthick Naren: #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam is a masterstroke by Mani sir. Such conviction in story telling. Beautifully crafted film with outstanding performances by the ensemble cast. Take a bow!

Mahat Raghavendra: Loved the movie! #thalaivan #STR #Killer #Mass #FDFS #chekkachivanthavaanam thanks to all #STR fans for all their love and support

Gauthamvasudevmenon: Mani sir& his brilliant ensemble cast set the screens on fire with a bold new character sketch in cinema for each of the characters. A master craftsman at work& it's almost like he's having fun etching out hard hitting content& throwing all rules out the window!

CCV-RUSH(for it)

Str is honest& real, Arun is edgy&flamboyant, VS is fun,local& raw, Jyotika is intense and makes it look so easy, Arvind is powerhouse and is in one of the best fight sequences seen in tamil cinema in a long while and ARR freaks out on the score. CCV is trippy!

Arun Vaidyanathan: When Sachin hits a 100 in a crucial match, I Don't analyze how many square drives, cut, lofting shots he played - I just cherish his century first.

Its time for me to cherish Mani Ratnam's super knock.

Go and enjoy Chekka chivantha vaanam.

Will write in detail later! #ccv

PS Mithran: #PariyerumPerumal is Treasure.

An extraordinary tale of anguish and opression. @mari_selvaraj's craftsmenship and writing is mind blowing & will leave us wanting for more. @beemji Thank you for producing this classic.

Do watch it in theatres.

#educate #organize #revolt

Pushkar&Gayatri: #PariyerumPerumal is a very necessary and relevant CINEMA. This film should be celebrated!!! Releasing today. All the best team!!!!