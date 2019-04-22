Silambarasan aka Simbu, who is currently working on Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu, has given his nod to one more project. The Kollywood actor will be starring in the Tamil remake of Kannada hit movie Mufti.

The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor, who is known as STR, is teaming up with Gautham Karthik, who will be seen in an important role in the Tamil flick. "We're Absolutely Thrilled to be Teaming up with, #STR for the First Time A Mega Budget Action Thriller Starring #STR and @Gautham_Karthik Directed by the Super Talented #Narthan ✍️ @madhankarky #STR45 [sic]," Studio Green, which is funding the project, tweeted.

Narthan, who directed the original, is helming the Tamil version of Mufti as well.

Silambarasan is going to play a role with a negative shade in the untitled film. Gautham Karthik will be seen as an undercover agent who is on a mission to unmask the true face of the role played by Simbu in the flick.

"Super SUPER excited to be sharing screen space with the ever charming and super talented #STR bro ! Directed by director #Narthan sir ,and produced by @StudioGreen2 Thank you @kegvraja for this opportunity! @iamrammy_ramesh This is one to look forward to guys! [sic]," Gautham Karthik shared his excitement.

The hunt for the female lead is on and the complete cast-crew details are yet to be revealed.

Mufti, which was released in 2017, was one of the big hits at the Karnataka box office. Apart from Shivaraj Kumar and Sriimurali, Shanvi Srivastava, Chaya Singh, Vasishta N Simha and others were part of the cast.

On the other hand, Simbu will have to wrap up Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu and Hansika Motwani's Maha before commencing this flick.