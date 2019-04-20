T Rajendar is busy with the marriage preparations of his son, Kuralarasan. Ever since the wedding news was revealed, questions that had come to everybody's mind is why his younger son is getting hitched before his elder son-actor Silambarasan aka Simbu and when would the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa star settle down with married bliss.

Now, T Rajendar has spoken about Simbu's marriage. According to him, the 63-year old does not want him to pressurise his elder son to tie the knot or force him to marry an actress. The dotting father claims that he wants the actor to marry the girl of his choice and whom he likes.

The good news for Simbu fans is that T Rajendar's family is seriously in look out of a suitable girl for Silamabarasan and they want the horoscopes of the couple to match. T Rajendar hopes that Simbu would tie the knot by the God's grace in 2019 itself.

When asked whether Silambarasan was okay with his younger brother tying the knot before him, T Rajendar claims that Simbu was happy that Kuralarasan has found his soul mate and extended his full support for the wedding.

Simbu was once dating Nayanthara. Their relationship was short-lived and they parted ways in about two years. But what came as an embarrassment for them is their intimate pictures were leaked online.

A few years a later, he fell in love with Hansika Motwani. But again it did not last long. Since then, he has remained single. Interestingly, they are working together in the upcoming movie Maha.

Coming to Kuralarasan, he is set for interfaith marriage as he gears up to marry a Muslim girl named Nabeelah R Ahmed on 29 April. The budding musician converted to Islam two months ago.