Simbu has landed in embarrassing situations on numerous occasions when his private materials unofficially made it to the internet. Starting from his intimate pics with Nayanthara to his 'beep' song, he invited troubles every time something leaked online. And once again, something related to him has been rumoured to be leaked online.

Luckily, it has not landed him in trouble. Well, a song with the line 'Athanalathaan naan unakku vendaamadi' has been leaked online claiming to be from his upcoming film Maanadu. People are of the view that the track composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is sung by Simbu.

However, Yuvan Shankar Raja has denied the news and reportedly said that it is not from Maanadu. "Nope not true and not my tune [sic]," he responded to a report on Twitter. Thus his tweet put an end to the rumours. Yet people are clueless about the track and they are wondering about the film.

Maanadu is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. Suresh Kamatchi has bankrolled the flick in association with Deepan Boopathy.

The pre-production works are happening at a brisk pace and Maanadu will take off by the end of May. Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan in Tamil, is romancing Simbu in the political thriller.

As part of the preparation, Simbu has shed oodles of weight to fit into the role. Reports claim that he has lost 13 kgs in 37 days, naturally, and through hard work along with strict a diet plan.