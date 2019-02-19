Kalyani, the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lizzy, seems to have bagged a biggie. The actress is the front runner to play the female lead in Sivakarthikeyan's next movie, directed by PS Mithran.

The buzz in the tinseltown is that Kalyani has been approached for the movie and there is a strong chance of the actress romancing Sivakarthikeyan on-screen in the Tamil flick. Indeed, the talks have reached the final stages and the news is expected to be made official soon.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who had worked as worked in the art department in Vikram's Iru Mugan, started her acting career in Telugu movie Hello. In short span of time, the young girl has bagged a couple of offers in Tollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood. Dulquer Salmaan's Vaan marks her debut in Tamil.

Coming to the Sivakarthikeyan's movie, the movie has Acting King Arjun Sarja playing the antagonist's role. The movie has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, George C Williams' cinematography and Antony L Ruben's editing.

The upcoming movie is produced by RD Raja with the banner 24AM Studios. The team is busy with the final stage of the pre-production works. The makers have plans to release the movie by the end of this year.

The latest movie is said to be a thriller like PS Mithran's debut movie Irumbu Thirai. The director had worked with Sivakarthikeyan in a short movie before and was supposed to team up with the actor even before his first flick.