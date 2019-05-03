Simbu has returned to Chennai from London last week to attend his younger brother Kuralarasan's wedding. The actor looks fit and fine in his new get-up for his upcoming movie Maanadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

The actor, after witnessing a downhill in his career for a few years, bounced back with Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Although his next film Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven failed to set the box office on fire, he has been getting a lot of good offers.

The latest film to come his way is from director Hari, the creator of Singam series. As per the buzz, leading producer AM Rathnam has come forward to fund the project and the initial talks have started. According to sources, nothing is firmed up at this stage and both the parties will be in a stage to talk about the project.

It may be recalled that Simbu had worked with Hari in Kovil.

Currently, Simbu is preparing for Venkat Prabhu's film and lost 13 kgs in a span of 37 days. He has reportedly given nod to play the role of MR Radha in his biopic. He will be teaming up with Arvind Swami in the flick, directed by Ike.