The grand wedding reception of Kuralarasan, son of T Rajendar, was held at an upscale hotel in Chennai on Monday evening, 29 April. The post-marriage event was graced by the couple's well-wishers, close friends apart from the who's who of Tamil film industry.

MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siddharth, Khusbhu, Sundar C, S Ve Shekher, Gautham Karthik, Latha Rajinikanth, K Bhagyaraj, Ameer and Suriya among many others who wished the newly married couple.

For the wedding reception, the bride wore light peach colour traditional wedding gown with dupatta, while the groom donned black tuxedos. Kuralarasan's elder brother Simbu aka Silambarasan was cynosure of all eyes in his new avatar where he lost over 10 kgs for her upcoming Tamil movie Maanadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Simbu was seen in black kurta pyjama.

Kuralarasan tied the knot with Nabeelah R Ahmed in a low-key event on Friday, April 26. The wedding was performed as per the Muslim customs.

It is said to be a love-cum-arranged marriage. The groom, who is a Hindu by birth, has converted to the Islam religion. Interestingly, his family has not objected to his decision.

Kuralarasan came to spotlight as a child artiste in his father's movies. He turned full-time musician with Simbu and Nayanthara's Idhu Namma Aalu. However, he is yet to find feet in film industry.