Kuralarasan, the son of veteran actor-politician T Rajendar, has bid goodbye to singlehood as he tied the knot with his sweetheart. Yes, the budding musician married Nabeelah R Ahmed in a low-key event on Friday, April 26.

The wedding pictures and photos are yet to be revealed. However, Simbu's look in which he is seen wearing kurtha and pyjama has now gone viral. [Scroll down to see Simbu's new look]

It is said to be a love-cum-arranged marriage. Rumours have been doing rounds that Kuralarasan converted to Islam to marry the girl of his choice.

Interestingly, neither T Rajendar nor any members from the family opposed the relationship. After Kuralarasan converted to Islam, he said that he considers all religions as equal. "Tolerance of all religions is my policy. My elder son STR is an ardent Siva devotee. My daughter Ilakkiya is a Christian and now my younger son has preferred to follow Islam religion. I respect his decision," Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying.

Kuralarasan was seen in movies as a child artiste in his father's movies. He turned full-time musician with Simbu and Nayanthara's Idhu Namma Aalu. Unfortunately, it failed to give him a break and Pandiraj's negative words about him did not help the cause.

He has also worked on an independent English album and the tracks have been penned-sung by the US artists. The album is recorded in New York.

Notably, Kuralarasan's elder brother Simbu is yet to find his life partner and his family is in search of a suitable girl for him.

Meanwhile, T Rajendar's family has planned for a grand wedding reception on 29 April. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK supremo MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Captain Vijayakanth and host of big names from film industry and political fraternity have been invited for the wedding.