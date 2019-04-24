Silambarasan aka Simbu and Arvind Swami are reportedly teaming up for an interesting film. The two stars will be joining hands for the film made on legendary Tamil actor MR Radha.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Simbu will enact the role of MR Radha, while Arvind Swami will be seen in the character of MG Ramachandran, actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

MG Ramachandran and MR Radha shared good relationship until this shocking incident! On a fateful day in 1967 in Madras, the latter shot the former before trying to commit suicide.

There are numerous accounts of the incident, but still there is some mystery around what triggered Radha to fire the bullet at MGR.

MR Radha, in court, told that MGR was upset with some of his negative stories against him.

"Brother, you are writing articles saying that I am conspiring to kill Mr. Kamaraj (then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu). Thereafter you are threatening to shoot. It does not prevent me from talking on the same lines," The Hindu quoted Mr Radha as telling in the court.

MR Radha, despite big contribution to Tamil film industry, earned bad reputation and the latest film is expected to project the good side of him. His daughter and actress Radikaa Sarathkumar is producing the film on the banner of Radaan Media Works, while his grandson Ike, who made his debut with Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae, is directing the flick.

"For those who've never seen him but never forgotten him - This ones for U ! Unveiling untold stories of my legendary grandfather 'Nadigavel' M.R.Radha in a Film which I hope I do justice to as a grandson & more importantly as a fan #MRRadhaTheFilm #Nadigavel #WorkInProgress. [sic]" Ike had earlier tweeted about the film.