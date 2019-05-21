Silambarasan aka Simbu, who is getting ready for his next film Maanaadu, will be wearing director's cap again. The multifaceted talent is planning a movie, which will be written and directed by himself.

As per the rumours, Silambarasan will be dedicating his most of the time towards the end of the year to writing the story. He wants the project to take off in 2020. Interestingly, he is going to team up with Santhanam, who will have an equivalent role to Simbu.

It has to be noted that it was Simbu who had spotted Santhanam's talent and introduced him to films with Manmadhan. He had also cast him in an important character in Vallavan. More details about the rumoured project are expected to be out in the days to come.

However, Santhanam has become a full-fledged hero and not doing side-kick roles.

Coming to Simbu, the actor, after delivering a series of flops, returned to form with a bang with Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. His performance was widely appreciated by critics and fans.

Now, Simbu is going to start the shooting of Venkat Prabhu's Maanadu, a political thriller. He is rumoured to be collaborating with director Hari.